Today is Friday November 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Health network experiencing outages

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 6:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Health network experiencing outagesTYLER – Emergency rooms are in “divert status” after a network outage caused by a possible security incident. The outage was first reported by UT Health on Thursday afternoon. According to UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan and our news partner KETK, the network is currently being evaluated and downtime protocols are being enacted. He also stated that he expects the network to be back online in 24-36 hours.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC