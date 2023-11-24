UT Health network experiencing outages

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 6:25 am

TYLER – Emergency rooms are in “divert status” after a network outage caused by a possible security incident. The outage was first reported by UT Health on Thursday afternoon. According to UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan and our news partner KETK, the network is currently being evaluated and downtime protocols are being enacted. He also stated that he expects the network to be back online in 24-36 hours.

