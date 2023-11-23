Today is Thursday November 23, 2023
Pilot tried to pull out of landing before plane crashed on the doorstep of mall

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2023 at 6:29 pm
PLANO (AP) — A Federal Aviation Administration incident report says the pilot of a small plane that crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas was trying to pull out of a landing before the accident. The Dallas Morning News reports that records released Wednesday show the pilot aborted a landing before the plane crashed on Tuesday. Plano police on Wednesday identified the pilot, who died in the crash, as 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald of Arizona. Authorities say nobody on the ground was injured. Photos from the scene show the wreckage in a parking space just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano. The crash is under investigation.



