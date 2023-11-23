Officials continue searching for three missing in Alaska landslide

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2023 at 3:11 pm

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Officials in Wrangell, Alaska, said Thursday they have resumed their search for the adult and two children who went missing after a deadly landslide hit the region.

The search was briefly paused Tuesday afternoon due to hazardous conditions, according to officials.

"K9 teams will be searching along the waterline by small boat and joining ground teams in the slide area at multiple areas of interest," Alaska's Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The landslide was reported along the Zimovia Highway at mile 11 shortly before 9 p.m. local time Monday.

The bodies of three people, two adults and a juvenile girl, were recovered by search and rescue teams.

A woman who lived on the mountainside of the highway was rescued Tuesday morning and was listed in good condition, according to officials.

Three homes were determined to be directly in the path of the landslide -- two houses on the mountainside and one on the waterside of the highway -- according to the Department of Public Safety. One of the mountainside homes is believed to have been empty at the time, officials said.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declared a state disaster in the state.

The landslide is estimated to have measured 500 feet across the highway, officials said.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back