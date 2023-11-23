Harris County Judge asks Biden administration to stop new state border bill

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2023 at 1:57 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with two other Texas county judges, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday calling for the White House to take action after the Texas Legislature passed a controversial border bill that the county judges said is in “direct violation of the federal government’s jurisdiction over immigration law.” They argued Senate Bill 4 — which allows the state to deport people who are suspected of crossing the border illegally — is “as unprecedented as Texas trying to declare its own wars.”

Republican state lawmakers passed the measure last week in an 83-61 party-line vote. Next, the bill heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk for final approval. In their letter, Hidalgo, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego said the bill violates the U.S. Constitution and urged the Biden administration to intervene to prevent the legislation from going into effect.

Under the new law, police would be empowered to arrest people they suspect of unlawfully entering Texas from Mexico and judges would decide whether to issue an “order to return” to Mexico. “In practice, SB 4 will allow – and sometimes require – judges across the entire state of Texas to deport people, even if they are in the process of seeking asylum,” the three county leaders wrote. “Police officers, whose effectiveness depends on close ties with their local communities, will now be in charge of detaining immigrants for deportation.” The Mexican government released an unsigned statement last week by its foreign affairs ministry saying it “rejects” the measure and opposes “any measure that allows state… authorities to detain and return nationals or foreigners to Mexican territory.” The new law could be impossible to enforce without the cooperation of Mexican officials, immigration attorneys have warned.

Go Back