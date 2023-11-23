Today is Thursday November 23, 2023
OxyContin maker’s settlement plan up to the Supreme Court

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2023 at 9:26 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The legality of an agreement by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits over the harm done by opioids is going before the Supreme Court. Families that lost loved ones to overdoses are divided over Purdue Pharma’s plan to settle with governments. The settlement could provide billions of dollars to address an overdose epidemic and pay victims. But the settlement would protect from future lawsuits members of the Sackler family, which owns the Connecticut-based company. One Florida woman who lost her son to an opioid overdose says it’s a chance to move on. A Massachusetts mother says it’s an unfair protection for a wealthy family that profited from helping cause a crisis.



