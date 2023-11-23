City of Tyler joins BBB in celebrating “Thank a Business Month”

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2023 at 9:24 am

TYLER — Tyler Mayor Don Warren proclaimed the month of November as “Thank a Business Month, in partnership with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). “Thank a Business Month,” is a month-long celebration dedicated to expressing appreciation for the businesses that contribute to the vitality of our community, providing a platform to acknowledge their hard work and commitment and valuable contributions to the local economy. Every November, BBB will celebrate local businesses and will encourage the community to participate in various activities designed to show gratitude to local businesses.

“Thank a Business Month’ is an opportunity for us to express our appreciation for the hardworking entrepreneurs and business owners who make our community thrive,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President|CEO of BBB Central East Texas, “Whether by leaving reviews, sharing testimonials, tokens of appreciation, or simply saying ‘thank you’, our goal is to inspire a culture which extends beyond “Thank a Business Month”.

BBB invites all East Texas residents to join the celebration by using the hashtag #ThankABusinessMonth on social media platforms.

For more information on “Thank a Business Month” and to participate in the celebration, click here.

