Packers’ Luke Musgrave to IR; has lacerated kidney, per source

ByROB DEMOVSKY

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave and running back Emanuel Wilson will both be out for the Thanksgiving game against the Lions and at least three more games after the team placed both on injured reserve Wednesday.

Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney, a source told ESPN on Tuesday, in Sunday’s win over the Chargers, while Wilson left the game with a shoulder injury.

It’s not yet known whether Musgrave could play again this season, but if he does, the earliest possible date for a return would be Dec. 24 at the Panthers.

The Packers signed running back James Robinson, a former 1,000-yard rusher with the Jaguars, from their practice squad. They re-signed him to the practice squad on Monday after Wilson and Aaron Jones (knee) were injured. Robinson had been on the practice squad earlier this season.

Jones was ruled out Wednesday against the Lions. The Packers have running backs AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor, who was re-signed on Monday off the Patriots practice squad, on the roster. Dillon (groin) is listed as questionable for the game at Detroit.

They also signed receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad because of concerns over receivers Dontayvion Wicks, who was in the concussion protocol, Jayden Reed (chest) and Christian Watson (shoulder).

They also elevated fullback Henry Pearson and safety Benny Sapp III from the practice squad for game day against the Lions.

Musgrave’s injury caught the Packers by surprise. He finished Sunday’s game but later reported a problem to the team’s medical staff. Coach Matt LaFleur did not reveal the nature of the injury, though he said Tuesday that Musgrave had been in the hospital but was released. The team listed him on the injury report with abdomen.

“He’s got a pretty significant injury,” LaFleur said Tuesday. “I think it just speaks to his toughness, because he didn’t say anything all game, and then something came up. … This kid is as tough as they come.”

The Packers have another injured tight end, Josiah Deguara (hip). Pearson, however, can handle some of the tight end duties.

