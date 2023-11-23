Seahawks’ Geno Smith likely to start; Kenneth Walker doubtful

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks expect to have quarterback Geno Smith for their NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving night, but they’ll likely be without running back Kenneth Walker III.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that he believes Smith, who’s listed as questionable with a triceps contusion on his throwing arm, will play.

The Seahawks held Smith out of Monday’s practice a day after he was injured in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He progressed to a limited participant on their practice report Tuesday — the Seahawks were holding walk-throughs, as is typical on a short week — and a full participant Wednesday.

“He did quite well today,” Carroll said. “We rested him for most of the week, the short week, in terms of throwing. He did really well today.”

Carroll said Smith won’t have to pass any on-field tests before Thursday night’s game other than his usual warmup, adding that “we’ll be very judicious about how we do that.”

The Seahawks (6-4) will either overtake the 49ers (7-3) for first place in the NFC West with a win Thursday night or fall two games behind with a loss. Smith sounded uncertain about his availability when he spoke with reporters Tuesday, but Carroll described a different mentality behind the scenes.

“His attitude … was not going to bother him, that it wasn’t going to be a big factor,” Carroll said. “It looks bad because he’s got a big bruise on the back of his triceps, but his attitude has been right on it the whole time. He hasn’t missed a snap as far as — we didn’t let him throw the first couple days — but he didn’t miss a snap. He was doing everything. So he’s ready to go.”

Carroll left the door open for the Seahawks to elevate recently signed Brett Rypien from their practice squad to serve as the third quarterback behind Smith and backup Drew Lock.

Walker is listed as doubtful because of an oblique strain he suffered on the opening drive Sunday against the Rams. Carroll said he won’t play barring an unexpected turn Thursday morning, which puts rookie second-round Zach Charbonnet into the RB1 role. Rookie seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh is expected to make his NFL debut while backing up Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas.

Carroll said the hope is that Walker can return for next Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys but that it’s too early to assess his chances.

Right tackle Abe Lucas is listed as questionable but won’t play, per Carroll. Lucas has been on injured reserve since Week 2 as he recovers from a knee procedure. Carroll sounded optimistic about Lucas’ chances of returning next week. Jason Peters, 41, is expected to start again in the meantime.

Rookie safety Jerrick Reed was ruled out after tearing his ACL last week. Wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) is doubtful.

