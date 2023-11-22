Trial date set in sexual assault lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 6:08 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that personal injury lawsuit filed more than three years ago by a woman accusing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of sexual assault is scheduled to go to a jury trial in March, according to recently filed court documents. The lawsuit was initially filed in Dallas County in 2020 and dismissed in February 2022 but a state appellate court reversed that decision this past February and allowed the case to continue. Jones’ legal team made a final appeal to dismiss the case but the Supreme Court of Texas ruled in September that it should continue. The case status — which was listed as “closed” after the initial dismissal — now says “re-opened” on the online Dallas County courts docket. Court documents show a jury trial is scheduled for March 18, 2024, in the 160th Civil District Court. Aiesha Redmond is the judge presiding over the case.

This lawsuit stems from an alleged incident on Sept. 16, 2018, where the plaintiff, identified in court documents by her initials J.G., says Jones “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without consent.” Jones, the Dallas Cowboys Football Club and National Football League are listed as defendants in the latest filings in the case, including the plaintiff’s attorney filing a motion for the case to be reopened that said the “defendants do not oppose this motion.” In a previous court-filed response, Jones denied the accusations calling them “malicious and hurtful.” An attorney for Jones could not be reached Tuesday morning. Thomas Bowers, attorney for J.G., confirmed Tuesday the trial date is set. He said there’s a chance, like in all cases, that the date could be rescheduled but for now they’re prepared for a March hearing. He previously told The Dallas Morning News that Jones would be held accountable. “There’s no more dodging or delaying,” he said after the state supreme court’s ruling. “It’s time for justice.”

