Texas tops country’s wild pig population

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 6:08 pm

AUSTIN – New data from the University of Georgia found that Texas ranks first among states inhabited by feral hogs according to the Austin American-Statesman. Nearly all Texas counties, or 99.6%, are populated by the invasive and highly destructive species, one of over 800 invasive species in the Lone Star State. The data was pooled by eyewitness accounts of hogs, of which there were 2,425 reported sightings. Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, and Oklahoma round out the top five. While the majority of hogs live in the south, their populations are quickly inching northwards, with multiple sightings in Wisconsin and Vermont.

With no federally approved poison and hunting minimally effective, the pigs’ high fertility rates, intelligence, and ability to eat nearly anything have contributed to their exploding population rates. Researchers at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service recently found that a warfarin-based toxicant effectively reduced the feral pig population at 23 sites in 10 Texas counties. In a statement, associate professor and AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist Dr. John Tomecek said the poison was “highly effective when utilized correctly and saw no access to the toxicant by non-target species when all feeder devices functioned properly.” Landowners who used the method reported high success rates and a reduction in land destruction by hogs. Locally, the Austin Water Wildland Conservation Division has actively reduced the wild hog population in the 33,000-acre Balcones Canyonlands Preserve and Water Quality Protection Lands over the past 15 years, trapping 75-150 hogs annually.

