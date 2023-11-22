2 injured after McDonald’s parking lot shooting

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 6:08 pm

TEXARKANA – Authorities in Texarkana said they are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left two people injured according to our news partners at KETK. Officials with Texarkana PD said they were dispatched to the scene at a McDonald’s on New Boston Road around 10:30 p.m. “When we arrived, we found a 17-year-old man in the parking lot there who had been shot in the leg,” officials said in a release. “A 21-year-old man who had been shot twice in the torso showed up at the hospital about 10 minutes later.”

According to officials, an altercation happened between people in two cars as they were driving down the road before they pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot where the shooting happened afterwards.

“From that point forward, the facts get somewhat murky as we’ve gotten conflicting accounts from those who were in the vehicles that we’ve been able to talk to,” officials said. “We’re still trying to piece all of this together to figure out what happened.”

Authorities said there were three people in each car and the shooting was from at least one of the cars after they pulled into the parking lot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Texarkana PD at 903-798-3116 or 903-798-3876 after hours.

