Today is Wednesday November 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Taye Diggs can’t wait to sip *this* special family drink on Thanksgiving

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 4:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ESPN Images/Joe Faraoni

Like many people on Thanksgiving, Taye Diggs is looking to eat well and drink plenty.

He told ABC Audio about his plans to spend the holiday with loved ones, specifically his sisters, who've mastered making the family's famous punch. 

"It's amazing," he said of the heirloom drink. 

The special concoction was originally mixed together by his late mother, who passed it down to the girls.   

And although he'd love to know how to make the punch himself, almost every time they get together he forgets to ask what's in it. The one ingredient Diggs can name is grape juice. 

While the punch is a drink for everyone in the family — the young and the old — Diggs said he "adds some 'adult-ness'" to his cup.

As the oldest of five children, he takes pride in watching the younger ones carry on the tradition. 

"I have no idea what's going to happen," the actor said after noting both his parents have passed on. 

What Diggs does know is that wherever he ends up on Thanksgiving, "if my sisters are there, I'm going to eat" and drink well, he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC