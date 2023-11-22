TJC Apache Belles prep for Thanksgiving parade

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 6:08 pm

TYLER- The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles will be performing in the 74th Houston Thanksgiving parade. According to our news partner KETK, this is the 24th year TJC has been part of the parade. Tuesday the team was given the chance to practice on concrete. This gave the dancers an idea what conditions on parade day will be like. Freshman Akayla Manning said, “It was the first time I’ve done a jump split on concrete, especially hooked up with people, you have that thing going on through your head of ‘oh my gosh am I going to bust my knee?’”



Bailee Dewolfe added, “The energy of the crowd helps a lot, just hearing everyone scream for you and scream your name. It really is just something you can’t explain, its amazing!” Along the route, the Apache Belles will perform their routine in the performance area in front of the grandstands. The parade will be televised with a 9 a.m.start.

Go Back