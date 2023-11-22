Today is Wednesday November 22, 2023
Jenna Ortega reportedly drops out of ‘Scream 7’ after onscreen sister Melissa Barrera was fired for Israel comments

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 2:08 pm
'Wednesday' - Netflix

Tara and Sam Carpenter won't appear in the seventh Scream movie, now that Jenna Ortega has reportedly left the project over what Variety says is a scheduling conflict.

Ortega played Tara in Scream VI, opposite Melissa Barerra's Sam, and the news comes a day after Barerra was reportedly fired from the film for her social media comments about the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

However, the trade notes, Ortega's exit was in the works for some time and is related to work she needs to start on the second season of Wednesday, and the job she needs to finish on Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2.

Both projects were delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Barerra's posts accused Israel of "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, among other comments, which Scream producers Spyglass Media told the trade "flagrantly crosse[d] the line into hate speech."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



