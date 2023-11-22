Today is Wednesday November 22, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone talk ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 8:44 am
Good Morning America's Chris Connelly sat down with Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio about their new acclaimed drama Killers of the Flower Moon, and Leo called his co-star "electrifying."

He enthuses, "I've never seen Martin Scorsese meet somebody for the first time and say 'That person is doing the role higher -- I want her to be our partner on this film.'"

The based-on-real-life period drama is DiCaprio's sixth film with Scorsese, whom he called "a national treasure," but in the eyes of many critics, 37-year-old Gladstone steals the show in Flower Moon for her performance as Molly.

Leo said of his Native American co-star, "the respect ... and dedication that she gave to telling the story through the Osage viewpoint the right way. She kind of represented her grandmother in a lot of ways."

Speaking of Gladstone's grandmother, she recalled how excited she was to learn Lily was making a movie with De Niro and Scorsese, but had no idea who DiCaprio was. "'Who?'" Lily recalls with a laughs. "So I pulled out Titanic."

Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters, on its way to streaming on Apple TV+.

