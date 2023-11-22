Today is Wednesday November 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of shopping center

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 4:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PLANO (AP) — A small plane has crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas. The Tuesday crash killed the pilot and caused a nearby car to catch fire. Authorities say nobody on the ground was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Mooney M20 went down at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport. Only the pilot was aboard. Photos from the scene show the wreckage in a parking space just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC