Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of shopping center

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 4:10 am

PLANO (AP) — A small plane has crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas. The Tuesday crash killed the pilot and caused a nearby car to catch fire. Authorities say nobody on the ground was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Mooney M20 went down at about 6 p.m. north of Air Park-Dallas Airport. Only the pilot was aboard. Photos from the scene show the wreckage in a parking space just outside of the shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

