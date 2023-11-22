Today is Wednesday November 22, 2023
JFK assassination remembered 60 years later

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2023 at 4:06 am
DALLAS (AP) — Some of the last surviving witnesses to the events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are among those sharing their stories as the nation marks the 60th anniversary. Kennedy was killed as his motorcade passed through downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Associated Press reporter Peggy Simpson said she rushed to the scene that day, staying with police as they converged on the Texas School Book Depository, the building from which shots had rung out. Simpson, former U.S. Secret Service Agent Clint Hill and others who were there are featured in “JFK: One Day in America,” a limited series from National Geographic released this month that pairs their recollections with archival footage.



