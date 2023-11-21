Tyler medical district road to reopen

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 4:25 pm

TYLER — Fleishel Avenue and Lake Street intersection in Tyler’s medical district will reopen Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the closure was to accommodate the UT Tyler Medical School construction. Officials at UT Tyler add that Lake Street will be closed through the early part of next year. The intersections of Lake Street and Beckham Avenue as well as Lake Street and Fleishel Avenue will remain open.

