Today is Tuesday November 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Max featuring Advent calendar of content, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Rick and Morty’ Yule logs, and more

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 3:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


'Elf' - Courtesy New Line/Warner Bros.

On Tuesday, streaming service Max announced it will launch what it calls an "interactive Advent calendar" to showcase different holiday-themed programming each day leading up to Christmas.

The fun begins on Friday, December 1.

"Users can hover over a [title], click, and then be directed to a surprise holiday or holiday-adjacent title each day," HBO's streamer explains. "This is one more way for subscribers to discover holiday classics and new favorites on Max."

Additionally, Max has curated its entire library for the season, with subheadings from "Pure Christmas Joy" — with new and old classics like Elf, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Carol — to "Our Favorite Holiday" episodes, with everything from Billy on the Street to Friends' seasonal shows, plus a "Kids Table" selection of kiddie-friendly animated movies and other programming.

Starting Friday, November 24, Max will also unveil yule logs themed to favorite Max titles, from the Harry Potter: Fireplace and World of Westeros Dragon Egg Yule Log to A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log, helping fans celebrate the holidays Rick and Morty style.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC