Nacogdoches hospital files for bankruptcy

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 4:25 pm

NACOGDOCHES – Last week, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital, LLC filed a Chapter 11 petition for bankruptcy. According to our news partner KETK, Sean Fowler, CEO of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital said in a statement, “This restructuring will allow time for Lion Star to renegotiate contracts with its landlord, insurance companies, and numerous other vendors. Lion Star is taking this action to protect more than 600 jobs in Nacogdoches, ensure continuance of the high quality care Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital provides every day to the citizens of Nacogdoches county and surrounding areas, preserve our expansion of services, and retain the key physicians with whom we have partnered and established within the community.”

Fowler said the hospital is continuing with normal operations. The bankruptcy petition was filed on Nov. 17.

