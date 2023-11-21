Today is Tuesday November 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Livingston man charged with murder

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 1:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Livingston man charged with murderJASPER – Our news partners at KETK report the Jasper Police Department said that a woman was found dead in Jasper on Saturday and that a Livingston man has been arrested for her murder. Jasper PD responded to the Myrtis Village apartments at 200 Myrtis Street around 4 a.m. and found Rosalin Lewis, 24, dead from blunt force trauma. Lewis was a mother of three and her boyfriend William Christian Thomas, 23, was arrested for her murder, according to Jasper PD.Thomas was booked into Jasper County Jail and is being held on $1 million bo



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC