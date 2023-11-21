Livingston man charged with murder

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 1:48 pm

JASPER – Our news partners at KETK report the Jasper Police Department said that a woman was found dead in Jasper on Saturday and that a Livingston man has been arrested for her murder. Jasper PD responded to the Myrtis Village apartments at 200 Myrtis Street around 4 a.m. and found Rosalin Lewis, 24, dead from blunt force trauma. Lewis was a mother of three and her boyfriend William Christian Thomas, 23, was arrested for her murder, according to Jasper PD.Thomas was booked into Jasper County Jail and is being held on $1 million bo

Go Back