4 injured, 3 critically, in shooting at Ohio Walmart; suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot: Police

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 11:22 am
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(BEAVERCREEK, Ohio) -- Four people were injured and transported to a hospital Monday night after a man walked into a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, and began shooting, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. ET in Beavercreek, which is located in Greene County, Ohio, not far from Dayton.

The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Beavercreek police said.

Three of those injured remain in critical condition Tuesday, police said, while a fourth has non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation; the FBI and other local agencies were on the scene Monday night assisting Beavercreek police with the investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families impacted by this horrific tragedy," the police said in a statement.

Walmart also issued a statement to ABC News, saying those at the company were "heartbroken."

"We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store," the company's statement read. "This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene."

ABC News' Matt Foster, Darren Reynolds and Sasha Pezenik contributed to this story.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



