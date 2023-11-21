Today is Tuesday November 21, 2023
Federal appeals court deals a blow to Voting Rights Act

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 7:59 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided federal appeals court has found that private individuals and groups such as the NAACP do not have the ability to sue under a key section of the federal Voting Rights Act. It’s a decision that voting rights advocates say could further erode protections under the landmark 1965 law. The 2-1 decision Monday by a panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals based in St. Louis found that only the U.S. attorney general can enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. That section prohibits discriminatory voting practices such as racially gerrymandered districts.



