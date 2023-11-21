Today is Tuesday November 21, 2023
American Airlines flight attendants ask for permission to strike

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 7:59 am
FORT WORTH (AP) — American Airlines flight attendants are asking federal officials for the right to go on strike, possibly before the end of the Christmas and New Year’s travel rush, but American said there was “no possibility” of a walkout over the holidays. Leaders of the flight attendants’ union say they are frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations over a new contract for workers who have not seen raises since 2019, and on Monday they asked the National Mediation Board on Monday for permission to strike after a 30-day “cooling-off period.” Southwest Airlines pilots might make a similar request by the end of the month.



