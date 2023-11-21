Today is Tuesday November 21, 2023
Attorney accused of smuggling drug-laced papers to inmates

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2023 at 7:59 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have accused a Houston attorney of using work-related visits to a county jail to smuggle in legal paperwork laced with ecstasy and synthetic marijuana to inmates. Ronald Lewis was free on bond Monday after being arrested last week at the Harris County Jail in Houston while trying to visit an inmate. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday that Lewis has been charged with two counts of bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility. An attorney for Lewis did not immediately return a call seeking comment. His arrest came after a months-long probe into an increase in drug overdoses at the county jail.



