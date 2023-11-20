Today is Monday November 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Boil water notice for parts of White Oak

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 9:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Boil water notice for parts of White OakWHITE OAK — The City of White Oak has issued a boil water notice for certain areas of White Oak. According to our news partner KETK, White Oak city officials say that the notice is confined to these streets.
Maple
Pine
Pecan
Ash and Brookhollow
Brookhollow will be blocked between Tuttle and Ridgecrest street as the water department is out fixing a leak. Officials feel the boil water notice should be lifted before Thanksgiving. Residents are urged to the check White Oak Facebook page for the notice status.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC