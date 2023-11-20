Boil water notice for parts of White Oak

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 9:05 pm

WHITE OAK — The City of White Oak has issued a boil water notice for certain areas of White Oak. According to our news partner KETK, White Oak city officials say that the notice is confined to these streets.

Maple

Pine

Pecan

Ash and Brookhollow

Brookhollow will be blocked between Tuttle and Ridgecrest street as the water department is out fixing a leak. Officials feel the boil water notice should be lifted before Thanksgiving. Residents are urged to the check White Oak Facebook page for the notice status.

