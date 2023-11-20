Today is Monday November 20, 2023
Shootout at Crockett home leads to 1 injured

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 4:13 pm
Shootout at Crockett home leads to 1 injuredCROCKETT – One person was injured after a home break-in led to a shootout Sunday night in Crockett. According to our news partner KETK, Crockett PD received several call of shots fired near a residence on East Runnells Avenue. When local officers and Houston County Sheriff’s showed up, they learned one shooting victim was already at a hospital. That person received treatment for a gunshot on the right arm and was later released. Officers feel the incident was not a random attack. The intruders in questions were driving a silver Honda Accord with a license plate number of RSX5687. Crockett PD asks if anyone has information on the home invasion and shooting to please call them or call Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.



