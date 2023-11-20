Today is Monday November 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Last suppers: CBS announces ‘Blue Bloods’ will conclude with 14th season

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 2:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

On Monday, CBS announced that its top-rated cop drama Blue Bloods will officially turn in its badge at the end of the upcoming 14th season.

The network says the final season of the Tom Selleck-topped series will be broken into two parts: the first will begin on Friday, February 16, and finish in fall 2024.

In the announcement, Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on the show, said, "For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family."

He added, "Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes." Selleck added thanks to the network and CBS Studios "for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

Every episode showed the Reagan family gathering for family dinners.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, saluted Blue Bloods, saying in part, "It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base."

They added, "We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC