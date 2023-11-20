Today is Monday November 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


In Brief: Fourth ‘Creed’ movie in the works, and more

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 7:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Creed III producer Irwin Winkler tells Deadline a fourth movie is in the works, with franchise star and Creed III director Michael B. Jordan back behind the camera. The Rocky spin-off franchise has grossed more than $663 million globally through the first three movies...

Variety reports Emma Stone will host NBC's Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on December 2 with indie folk singer Noah Kahan as her musical guest. Stone currently stars in the Showtime series The Curse, where she and Nathan Fielder play HGTV house flippers who get cursed by a child...

Suzanne Shepherd, the actress best known for her roles in Goodfellas and as Carmella Soprano's mother in The Sopranos, died "peacefully in her home" in New York City on early Friday morning, a rep confirmed to People. She was 89. "Sad to hear of the passing of Suzanne Shepherd," Ray Abruzzo, who played Little Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranoscaptioned an image of Shepherd on his Instagram. Her other films included 1988's Mystic Pizza. On TV, Shepherd appeared in Law & Order and Blue Bloods, among others...

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC