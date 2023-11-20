Today is Monday November 20, 2023
Fatal I-20 crash under investigation

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 6:58 am
Fatal I-20 crash under investigationLINDALE — The Lindale Police Department said that one person is dead on Sunday night after a pick-up truck reportedly hit a pole on the I-20 West on-ramp near Highway 69. According to our news partner KETK, the fatal crash happened on the I-20 West on-ramp, and another crash reportedly happened nearby, but outside the jurisdiction of, Lindale PD. Officials said that the ramp has been cleared and is now back open to traffic. Additional details were not available.



