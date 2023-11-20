Two players ejected after Commanders-Giants scuffle

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel and New York Giants cornerback Cor’Dale Flott were ejected after a shoving match on the sideline following a Commanders touchdown late in the first half.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was tossed to the ground at the end of an 8-yard touchdown run; Washington’s players did not appear to like how the play ended. Both Samuel and Flott were right behind the play and a shoving match ensued, causing officials to throw the flags. No punches had been thrown.

Flott has been working as New York’s starting slot cornerback; he’ll likely be replaced by Darnay Holmes. Wide receiver Byron Pringle likely will replace Samuel, who entered the game third on the team with 38 receptions. He caught one pass for 5 yards in the first half.

With 1:30 left in the half, Howell scrambled up the middle and was hit by three different defenders as he crossed the goal line. But because there was uncertainty over whether Howell made it in, he kept bouncing out to the left. Safety Xavier McKinney pushed Howell out of bounds, dropping him to the ground.

Howell was evaluated for a concussion and returned on the ensuing series.

Washington lost backup defensive end Efe Obada earlier in the game to a leg injury. He was carted off the field in the first quarter.

The Giants won Sunday’s game 31-19.

