Packers RBs Aaron Jones, Emanuel Wilson carted off with injuries

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 5:15 am

ByROB DEMOVSKY

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In one series, the Green Bay Packers lost two running backs, including starter Aaron Jones, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

In an emotional exit, Jones was carted to the locker room as he held a towel over his head and face after sustaining a left knee injury in the second quarter.

Later on the same drive, rookie running back Emanuel Wilson sustained a shoulder injury and also was carted to the locker room.

That drive ended with a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 just before halftime and left the Packers with only one healthy running back: AJ Dillon.

Jones appeared to get his leg caught underneath him while he was being tackled by a pair of Chargers defenders, linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

Wilson was hurt at the end of a 9-yard catch and run after Murray ran him out of bounds.

The 28-year-old Jones, one of the most popular Packers players, took a pay cut this past offseason to return to the team. He has one year remaining on his contract.

Wilson made the Packers’ roster coming out of training camp as an undrafted rookie.

