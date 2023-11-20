Bills safety Taylor Rapp leaves Jets game with neck injury

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2023 at 5:14 am

ByALAINA GETZENBERG

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Taylor Rapp was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury while making a tackle Sunday against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium.

Rapp was not taken to the hospital, according to the CBS broadcast, and remained in the locker room for evaluation.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott said it was his understanding that Rapp was back at home, “which is a good thing.”

With 1:18 remaining in the second quarter and the Jets facing fourth-and-2 from the 50-yard line, Rapp made a tackle on Jets running back Breece Hall after he caught a pass from quarterback Zach Wilson.

Bills nickel corner Taron Johnson was running Hall down from behind while Rapp closed in from upfield to assist. Rapp led with his upper body on the collision, and after initially walking away from the play, he stumbled to the ground near the sideline.

Johnson was also injured on the play, and the entire Bills sideline surrounded the two players. Johnson was able to jog to the locker room with athletic trainers, but Rapp was down on the field for an extended time before being placed on a backboard and loaded into the ambulance. He could be seen moving his hands.

Johnson was later ruled out for the game with a concussion, as was cornerback Dane Jackson. Buffalo went on to win 32-6.

Rapp, 25, signed with the Bills in free agency after spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He has been active every game for the Bills and serves as a backup safety and special teams player.

