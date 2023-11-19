Today is Sunday November 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Trump picks up the endorsement of  Gov. Abbott during border visit

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2023 at 5:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EDINBURG (AP) — Donald Trump has returned to the U.S.-Mexico border for a visit and he’s picked up the endorsement of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. The endorsement Sunday comes as the former president campaigns on a hard-line immigration agenda that would be far more expansive than the policies he pursued during his first term in the White House. Abbott told a crowd of about 150 people at an airport hangar in Edinburg that “we need a president who’s going to secure the border.” Trump took the stage afterward and thanked Abbott. Trump told Abbott that in defeating Democratic President Joe Biden next year, he would make the governor’s “job much easier.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC