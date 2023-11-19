Trump picks up the endorsement of Gov. Abbott during border visit

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2023 at 5:24 pm

EDINBURG (AP) — Donald Trump has returned to the U.S.-Mexico border for a visit and he’s picked up the endorsement of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas. The endorsement Sunday comes as the former president campaigns on a hard-line immigration agenda that would be far more expansive than the policies he pursued during his first term in the White House. Abbott told a crowd of about 150 people at an airport hangar in Edinburg that “we need a president who’s going to secure the border.” Trump took the stage afterward and thanked Abbott. Trump told Abbott that in defeating Democratic President Joe Biden next year, he would make the governor’s “job much easier.”

