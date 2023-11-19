4 women dead, 1 critically injured in Memphis shootings, police say

A string of shootings across Memphis, Tennessee, left four women dead and one in critical condition Saturday evening, prompting an hourslong manhunt for a suspect who was later found dead, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Howard Drive at about 9:22 p.m., the Memphis Police Department said.

"Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that this scene and two other recent shooting scenes are connected and involve the same suspect," police said.

Police named as the suspect Mavis Christian Jr., 52. He was discovered at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound following a manhunt, police said. The wound appeared to be self-inflicted, police said.

Police had earlier released Christian's photo, saying he may have been driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

"If you see him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately," police had said in an earlier press release. "Do not approach or engage this individual, he is armed and extremely dangerous."

He was later located in the Malibu, police said.

One woman was shot and killed on Howard Drive, officials said, adding that another woman had been killed on Warrington Road.

The other shooting location had been on Field Lark Road, where two women were fatally shot, police said. A third woman at that scene was critically injured, officials said.

The shootings were being investigated as a domestic violence incident, police said.

