Democratic-led cities pay for migrants’ tickets to other places

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2023 at 8:00 am
DENVER (AP) — Some Democratic cities are spending taxpayer dollars on bus, plane and train tickets for migrants to move on to other places. Nearly half of the 27,000 migrants who have arrived in Denver since November 2022 have received a ticket from the city to travel onward. In New York and Illinois, taxpayer dollars are also being spent on tickets out of town, creating a shuffle of migrants in the interior U.S. who need shelter, food and medical assistance as they await rulings on asylum cases. This has happened as illegal border crossings topped 2 million during the government’s fiscal year that ended in September, the second-highest number on record.



