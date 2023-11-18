Today is Saturday November 18, 2023
Texas approves new textbooks after friction over fossil fuels

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2023 at 1:06 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas education board has approved new textbooks but called on some publishers to change their depictions of fossil fuels in the U.S.’s biggest oil and gas state. The vote Friday came after Republicans on the Texas State Board of Education said the books were too negative or partially incorrect. Texas has more than 1,000 school districts and none are obligated to use approved textbooks. But the board’s endorsement carries weight. The National Science Teaching Association urged the board not to “allow misguided objections to evolution and climate change” to impact the adoption of new textbooks.



