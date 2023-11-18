Woman convicted of killing pro cyclist sentenced to 90 years

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2023 at 1:06 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas woman convicted of fatally shooting rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson has been sentenced to 90 years. Jurors delivered the sentence for 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong on Friday after a little more than three hours of deliberations. The same jury on Thursday convicted Armstrong of murder after deliberating for only two hours. Prosecutors say Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Wilson had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months earlier, and went swimming and to a meal with him the day she was killed in May 2022. Armstrong’s defense attorneys urged the jury to consider something less than life that could offer the chance for parole.

