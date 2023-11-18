Today is Saturday November 18, 2023
SpaceX explosions end the second test flight

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2023 at 1:06 pm
BOCA CHICA BEACH (AP) – SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship but lost both the booster and the spacecraft in a pair of explosions minutes into a second test flight. The rocketship reached space following Saturday’s liftoff from South Texas before communication was lost. SpaceX says it appears the ship’s self-destruct system blew it up over the Gulf of Mexico. The spacecraft’s engines were almost done firing to put it on an around-the-world path. Minutes earlier, the separated booster also exploded over the gulf. Despite the failure, the eight-or-so-minute flight lasted twice as long as the first one in April. At 400 feet, Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built.



