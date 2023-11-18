Friday’s High School Football Scores Nov 17, 2023Posted/updated on: November 18, 2023 at 12:48 pm
Friday’s High School Football Scores
Nov 17, 2023
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Davenport 63, Beeville Jones 28
Frisco Panther Creek 49, Waco La Vega 21
Houston Lamar 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28
Regents 27, Fort Bend Christian 0
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Area=
Allen 36, Arlington Martin 33
North Crowley 63, Odessa Permian 10
Prosper 44, Richardson Lake Highlands 24
Region II Area=
Duncanville 62, Rockwall-Heath 24
Spring Westfield 55, Klein Cain 41
The Woodlands 28, Klein Collins 27
Region III Area=
Arlington Lamar 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28
Cypress Fairbanks 28, Katy 21, OT
Galena Park North Shore 49, League City Clear Springs 21
Humble Atascocita 61, Pearland 35
Region IV Area=
Austin Westlake 45, SA Reagan 28
Lake Travis 48, SA Johnson 21
SA Northside Brennan 36, PSJA 14
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Area=
Byron Nelson 35, Midland 7
Dallas Highland Park 22, McKinney 21
Region II Area=
Cedar Hill 59, North Forney 21
De Soto 42, Wylie East 20
Willis 42, Tomball Memorial 21
Region III Area=
Fort Bend Hightower 26, Houston Heights 21
Houston King 37, Clear Falls 20
Houston Stratford 49, Richmond George Ranch 34
Humble Summer Creek 42, League City Clear Creek 0
Region IV Area=
Cibolo Steele 42, Round Rock McNeil 21
San Antonio Harlan 48, Harlingen 0
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Area=
Abilene 31, Denton Ryan 21
Aledo 48, Lubbock Cooper 31
Justin Northwest 41, Amarillo Tascosa 0
Region II Area=
Barbers Hill 49, N. Richland Hills Richland 48, OT
Forney 26, Frisco Lone Star 24
Lancaster 41, Frisco Wakeland 19
Longview 52, Frisco Reedy 14
Region III Area=
A&M Consolidated 31, Fulshear 19
Cedar Park 21, Angleton 3
College Station 45, Magnolia 21
Smithson Valley 20, Magnolia West 17
Region IV Area=
Brownsville Memorial 17, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7
CC Miller 49, Edinburg Vela 28
PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Area=
Argyle 49, Abilene Wylie 14
Colleyville Heritage 55, Abilene Cooper 21
Frisco Emerson 44, Canutillo 0
WF Rider 49, Lake Dallas 20
Region II Area=
Lucas Lovejoy 41, Ennis 7
Midlothian Heritage 21, Marshall 14
Texarkana Texas 17, Mansfield Summit 14
Region III Area=
Huntsville 54, Austin LBJ 28
Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Austin Crockett 27
Port Neches-Groves 51, Leander Rouse 14
Randle 47, Belton 21
Region IV Area=
CC Flour Bluff 52, SA Veterans Memorial 45
Liberty Hill 62, Sharyland Pioneer 35
Pieper 38, Mission Memorial 6
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Area=
Brownwood 37, Canyon Randall 10
Lubbock Estacado 42, Canyon 21
Region II Area=
Anna 45, China Spring 21
Celina 55, Alvarado 14
Stephenville 20, Dallas Carter 10
Region III Area=
Iowa Colony 45, Lindale 22
Kilgore 37, Bay City 28
Tyler Chapel Hill 54, El Campo 18
Region IV Area=
Alice 49, Lampasas 35
Davenport 63, Houston Jones 28
La Vernia 42, Boerne 31
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Burnet 14
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Area=
Glen Rose 70, Perryton 13
Monahans 56, Sweetwater 13
Seminole 37, WF Hirschi 36
West Plains 35, Graham 17
Region II Area=
Aubrey 35, Van 14
Carthage 49, Van Alstyne 7
Region III Area=
Bellville 67, Madisonville 0
Cuero 44, Hamshire-Fannett 33
Jasper 50, Waco Connally 7
Silsbee 35, Gatesville 10
Region IV Area=
Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13
Ingleside 63, Bandera 33
Sinton 45, Lago Vista 35
Wimberley 49, Orange Grove 7
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Area=
Paradise 61, Dalhart 14
Region II Area=
Malakoff 66, Mount Vernon 21
Whitney 50, Tatum 14
Winnsboro 73, Teague 28
Region III Area=
Columbus 24, Woodville 7
Franklin 50, Shepherd 16
Little River Academy 39, Diboll 28
Lorena 55, Palestine Westwood 24
Region IV Area=
Blanco 55, CC London 24
Goliad 41, Hondo 21
Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Universal City Randolph 21
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Area=
Canadian 77, Early 22
Idalou 64, Alpine 18
Lubbock Roosevelt 20, Crane 14
Wall 21, Childress 14
Region II Area=
Comanche 41, Scurry-Rosser 21
Holliday 42, Leonard 6
Jacksboro 45, Bells 6
Region III Area=
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 48, Arp 21
Daingerfield 33, Hooks 6
New London West Rusk 50, New Diana 35
Region IV Area=
El Maton Tidehaven 41, Dilley 0
Lexington 48, Odem 7
Poth 14, East Bernard 7
Rogers 58, Comfort 27
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Area=
Hawley 59, Panhandle 16
New Deal 52, Cisco 21
Sonora 42, Farwell 14
Stratford 22, Stamford 7
Region II Area=
Tioga 64, Valley Mills 14
Region III Area=
Cooper 69, Shelbyville 28
Honey Grove 40, Centerville 36
Timpson 58, Wolfe City 20
Region IV Area=
Holland 28, Shiner 14
Refugio 77, Johnson City 8
Weimar 28, La Villa 6
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Area=
Sunray 28, New Home 7
Region II Area=
Albany 56, Celeste 0
Collinsville 69, Miles 21
Muenster 42, Wink 14
Region III Area=
Deweyville 28, Simms Bowie 8
Lovelady 42, Hico 7
Mart 66, Overton 20
Region IV Area=
Bremond 55, Sabinal 13
Chilton 68, Agua Dulce 6
Class 1A Division I=
Region I Area=
Happy 62, Knox City 34
Miami 42, Springlake-Earth 34
Region II Area=
Borden County 65, Whiteface 50
Westbrook 68, Imperial Buena Vista 24
Region III Area=
Abbott 50, Gilmer Union Hill 16
Class 1A Division II=
Region I Area=
Lamesa Klondike 64, Whitharral 16
Region II Area=
Benjamin 112, Newcastle 84
Jayton 58, Strawn 12
Region III Area=
Iredell 51, Bynum 6
Region IV Area=
Cherokee 78, Loraine 54
Richland Springs 46, Bronte 0
TAIAO Six-Man DIV III=
Semifinal=
Austin Hill Country 40, SA Winston 39
Granbury Grace Classical 32, SA Town East Christian 19
TAPPS 11-Man Div I=
Regional=
Dallas Parish Episcopal 48, Tomball Concordia 6
Houston St. Thomas 35, Dallas Bishop Lynch 17
Plano Prestonwood 56, Houston St. Pius X 27
SA Antonian 55, Addison Trinity 28
TAPPS 11-Man Div II=
Regional=
Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Tyler Grace Community 7
Austin Regents 27, Fort Bend Christian 0
FW All Saints 43, Frisco Legacy Christian 14
TAPPS 11-Man Div III=
Regional=
Dallas Christian 58, Dallas Covenant 19
Lubbock Trinity 41, Arlington Grace Prep 22
SA Holy Cross 66, Bay Area Christian 6
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=
Regional=
Dallas First Baptist 62, FW Temple Christian 14
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30, Muenster Sacred Heart 0
Houston Northland Christian 28, Temple Central Texas 10
Lubbock Christian 58, Bryan Brazos Christian 7
TAPPS Six-Man Div I=
Regional=
Austin Hill Country 68, Logos Prep 58
Austin Veritas 62, St. Mary’s Hall 56
TAPPS Six-Man Div II=
Regional=
Abilene Christian 60, Plano Coram Deo 48
SA Castle Hills 46, Pasadena First Baptist 0
TAPPS Six-Man Div III=
Regional=
Baytown Christian 72, Lake Jackson Brazosport 60
FW Nazarene 52, Azle Christian School 6
Prestonwood North 56, Longview Heritage 8
TCAL Six-Man=
Championship=
SA Sunnybrook 54, CC Annapolis 30
TCSAAL11-Man=
Semifinal=
Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 34, Arlington Newman 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
