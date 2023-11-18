Friday’s High School Football Scores Nov 17, 2023

Friday’s High School Football Scores

Nov 17, 2023

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Davenport 63, Beeville Jones 28

Frisco Panther Creek 49, Waco La Vega 21

Houston Lamar 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28

Regents 27, Fort Bend Christian 0

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Area=

Allen 36, Arlington Martin 33

North Crowley 63, Odessa Permian 10

Prosper 44, Richardson Lake Highlands 24

Region II Area=

Duncanville 62, Rockwall-Heath 24

Spring Westfield 55, Klein Cain 41

The Woodlands 28, Klein Collins 27

Region III Area=

Arlington Lamar 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28

Cypress Fairbanks 28, Katy 21, OT

Galena Park North Shore 49, League City Clear Springs 21

Humble Atascocita 61, Pearland 35

Region IV Area=

Austin Westlake 45, SA Reagan 28

Lake Travis 48, SA Johnson 21

SA Northside Brennan 36, PSJA 14

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Area=

Byron Nelson 35, Midland 7

Dallas Highland Park 22, McKinney 21

Region II Area=

Cedar Hill 59, North Forney 21

De Soto 42, Wylie East 20

Willis 42, Tomball Memorial 21

Region III Area=

Fort Bend Hightower 26, Houston Heights 21

Houston King 37, Clear Falls 20

Houston Stratford 49, Richmond George Ranch 34

Humble Summer Creek 42, League City Clear Creek 0

Region IV Area=

Cibolo Steele 42, Round Rock McNeil 21

San Antonio Harlan 48, Harlingen 0

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Area=

Abilene 31, Denton Ryan 21

Aledo 48, Lubbock Cooper 31

Justin Northwest 41, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Region II Area=

Barbers Hill 49, N. Richland Hills Richland 48, OT

Forney 26, Frisco Lone Star 24

Lancaster 41, Frisco Wakeland 19

Longview 52, Frisco Reedy 14

Region III Area=

A&M Consolidated 31, Fulshear 19

Cedar Park 21, Angleton 3

College Station 45, Magnolia 21

Smithson Valley 20, Magnolia West 17

Region IV Area=

Brownsville Memorial 17, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7

CC Miller 49, Edinburg Vela 28

PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Area=

Argyle 49, Abilene Wylie 14

Colleyville Heritage 55, Abilene Cooper 21

Frisco Emerson 44, Canutillo 0

WF Rider 49, Lake Dallas 20

Region II Area=

Lucas Lovejoy 41, Ennis 7

Midlothian Heritage 21, Marshall 14

Texarkana Texas 17, Mansfield Summit 14

Region III Area=

Huntsville 54, Austin LBJ 28

Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Austin Crockett 27

Port Neches-Groves 51, Leander Rouse 14

Randle 47, Belton 21

Region IV Area=

CC Flour Bluff 52, SA Veterans Memorial 45

Liberty Hill 62, Sharyland Pioneer 35

Pieper 38, Mission Memorial 6

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Area=

Brownwood 37, Canyon Randall 10

Lubbock Estacado 42, Canyon 21

Region II Area=

Anna 45, China Spring 21

Celina 55, Alvarado 14

Stephenville 20, Dallas Carter 10

Region III Area=

Iowa Colony 45, Lindale 22

Kilgore 37, Bay City 28

Tyler Chapel Hill 54, El Campo 18

Region IV Area=

Alice 49, Lampasas 35

Davenport 63, Houston Jones 28

La Vernia 42, Boerne 31

Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Burnet 14

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Area=

Glen Rose 70, Perryton 13

Monahans 56, Sweetwater 13

Seminole 37, WF Hirschi 36

West Plains 35, Graham 17

Region II Area=

Aubrey 35, Van 14

Carthage 49, Van Alstyne 7

Region III Area=

Bellville 67, Madisonville 0

Cuero 44, Hamshire-Fannett 33

Jasper 50, Waco Connally 7

Silsbee 35, Gatesville 10

Region IV Area=

Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13

Ingleside 63, Bandera 33

Sinton 45, Lago Vista 35

Wimberley 49, Orange Grove 7

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Area=

Paradise 61, Dalhart 14

Region II Area=

Malakoff 66, Mount Vernon 21

Whitney 50, Tatum 14

Winnsboro 73, Teague 28

Region III Area=

Columbus 24, Woodville 7

Franklin 50, Shepherd 16

Little River Academy 39, Diboll 28

Lorena 55, Palestine Westwood 24

Region IV Area=

Blanco 55, CC London 24

Goliad 41, Hondo 21

Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Universal City Randolph 21

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Area=

Canadian 77, Early 22

Idalou 64, Alpine 18

Lubbock Roosevelt 20, Crane 14

Wall 21, Childress 14

Region II Area=

Comanche 41, Scurry-Rosser 21

Holliday 42, Leonard 6

Jacksboro 45, Bells 6

Region III Area=

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 48, Arp 21

Daingerfield 33, Hooks 6

New London West Rusk 50, New Diana 35

Region IV Area=

El Maton Tidehaven 41, Dilley 0

Lexington 48, Odem 7

Poth 14, East Bernard 7

Rogers 58, Comfort 27

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Area=

Hawley 59, Panhandle 16

New Deal 52, Cisco 21

Sonora 42, Farwell 14

Stratford 22, Stamford 7

Region II Area=

Tioga 64, Valley Mills 14

Region III Area=

Cooper 69, Shelbyville 28

Honey Grove 40, Centerville 36

Timpson 58, Wolfe City 20

Region IV Area=

Holland 28, Shiner 14

Refugio 77, Johnson City 8

Weimar 28, La Villa 6

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Area=

Sunray 28, New Home 7

Region II Area=

Albany 56, Celeste 0

Collinsville 69, Miles 21

Muenster 42, Wink 14

Region III Area=

Deweyville 28, Simms Bowie 8

Lovelady 42, Hico 7

Mart 66, Overton 20

Region IV Area=

Bremond 55, Sabinal 13

Chilton 68, Agua Dulce 6

Class 1A Division I=

Region I Area=

Happy 62, Knox City 34

Miami 42, Springlake-Earth 34

Region II Area=

Borden County 65, Whiteface 50

Westbrook 68, Imperial Buena Vista 24

Region III Area=

Abbott 50, Gilmer Union Hill 16

Class 1A Division II=

Region I Area=

Lamesa Klondike 64, Whitharral 16

Region II Area=

Benjamin 112, Newcastle 84

Jayton 58, Strawn 12

Region III Area=

Iredell 51, Bynum 6

Region IV Area=

Cherokee 78, Loraine 54

Richland Springs 46, Bronte 0

TAIAO Six-Man DIV III=

Semifinal=

Austin Hill Country 40, SA Winston 39

Granbury Grace Classical 32, SA Town East Christian 19

TAPPS 11-Man Div I=

Regional=

Dallas Parish Episcopal 48, Tomball Concordia 6

Houston St. Thomas 35, Dallas Bishop Lynch 17

Plano Prestonwood 56, Houston St. Pius X 27

SA Antonian 55, Addison Trinity 28

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Regional=

Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Tyler Grace Community 7

Austin Regents 27, Fort Bend Christian 0

FW All Saints 43, Frisco Legacy Christian 14

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

Regional=

Dallas Christian 58, Dallas Covenant 19

Lubbock Trinity 41, Arlington Grace Prep 22

SA Holy Cross 66, Bay Area Christian 6

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Regional=

Dallas First Baptist 62, FW Temple Christian 14

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30, Muenster Sacred Heart 0

Houston Northland Christian 28, Temple Central Texas 10

Lubbock Christian 58, Bryan Brazos Christian 7

TAPPS Six-Man Div I=

Regional=

Austin Hill Country 68, Logos Prep 58

Austin Veritas 62, St. Mary’s Hall 56

TAPPS Six-Man Div II=

Regional=

Abilene Christian 60, Plano Coram Deo 48

SA Castle Hills 46, Pasadena First Baptist 0

TAPPS Six-Man Div III=

Regional=

Baytown Christian 72, Lake Jackson Brazosport 60

FW Nazarene 52, Azle Christian School 6

Prestonwood North 56, Longview Heritage 8

TCAL Six-Man=

Championship=

SA Sunnybrook 54, CC Annapolis 30

TCSAAL11-Man=

Semifinal=

Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 34, Arlington Newman 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

