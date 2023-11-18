Browns to bring in vet QB Joe Flacco for workout

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are bringing in Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco for a workout, sources told ESPN.

The Browns are looking to add a third quarterback with Deshaun Watson out for the season because of a fracture to his throwing shoulder. Sources said Flacco is the only quarterback the team is bringing in for now.

Cleveland is starting rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns also have PJ Walker on the roster. Walker led Cleveland to comeback victories earlier this year against the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts while Watson was dealing with a different shoulder injury.

Flacco has thrown for 42,320 yards and 232 touchdowns in his career. He won the Super Bowl in 2013 while with the Baltimore Ravens and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco, 38, most recently started games for the New York Jets during the 2022 season and led the Jets to an improbable fourth-quarter comeback in Week 2 in Cleveland that year. In that game, Flacco threw four touchdown passes, including the game winner to Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds remaining.

