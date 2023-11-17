Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty in murder of professional cyclist

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 6:19 pm

AUSTIN (ABC) — A jury found Texas yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of romantic rival Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. The jury deliberated for under three hours on Thursday before reaching the guilty verdict. The Wilson family and friends embraced each other as they cried in a huddle following the verdict, while Armstrong’s family appeared to be in a state of shock. The defendant’s mother sat stoically while her father and sister both left the courtroom, the latter visibly weeping.



Wilson, 25, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a friend’s home in Austin on the night of May 11, 2022. The cycling prodigy was once romantically linked to Armstrong’s then-boyfriend, Colin Strickland, a fellow professional cyclist, and was found shot hours after meeting up with him, police said. Armstrong, 35, was arrested in June 2022 at a hostel in Costa Rica following a 43-day search and has been detained since then on a $3.5 million bond. She had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Wilson’s death.

