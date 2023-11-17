Ahead of the winter, ERCOT cancels power-buying program

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 6:19 pm

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has declared the cancellation of their initiative to procure additional power in preparation for the winter season, attributing it to a “limited market response.” Our news partner KETK reports that the responsibility of managing Texas’ independent energy grid lies with the organization. On October 2nd, ERCOT requested the energy market to submit proposals for purchasing additional energy for the upcoming winter season. Fortunately, ERCOT has stated that they do not anticipate any emergency grid conditions during the winter season. As a result, they are confident in their ability to meet the energy demand of Texas.

