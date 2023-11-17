Today is Friday November 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect dead, situation ‘contained’ after shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 4:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(CONCORD, N.H.) -- The suspect is dead and the situation has been "contained" following a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.

State police said earlier that there were "multiple victims."

"The scene remains active," the Homeland Security and Emergency Management office said.

The shooting occurred in the lobby of the hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall. All patients are safe, he said.

"The scene remains active as one suspicious vehicle has been located," Hall told reporters during a briefing Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC