Jailer accused of giving prohibited substances to inmates

Jailer accused of giving prohibited substances to inmatesANGELINA COUNTY – An Angelina County jailer was arrested on Thursday for distributing tobacco, a prohibited substance, to jail inmates. DPS said in a statement that Blane Wilson, 24 of Huntington, was arrested after the Texas Rangers were requested in October to investigate the allegations. Officials said Texas Rangers found during the investigation that Wilson had “transported prohibited substances into the facility and reportedly sold the substances to inmates in the jail facility.” Wilson was booked into the Angelina County Jail for felony prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility, and was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.



