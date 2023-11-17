Today is Friday November 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Quarter pound of marijuana seized after traffic stop

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 4:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


RUSK COUNTY – A Kilgore man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Rusk County on Tuesday. Our news partners at KETK report that 20-year-old Christopher Marshall was reportedly stopped for speeding on Highway 259 South. During the traffic stop, authorities said “evidence was discovered which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.” A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies seizing roughly one quarter pound of suspected marijuana. Marshall was arrested and charged with a state jail felony for possession of the substance. His bond was set at $6,500.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC