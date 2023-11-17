East Texas man arrested after allegedly asking emergency room staff to test his meth

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 4:16 pm

TEXARKANA – Our news colleagues at KETK report that an East Texas man was arrested after allegedly bringing meth to a local emergency room “to make sure it was safe.” 65-year-old Timothy Smith reportedly visited an emergency room on Nov. 9 in Texarkana. “While he wasn’t sick, he did want them to do him a favor – to test his meth to make sure it was safe,” Texarkana PD said.

“A little in disbelief, they asked him to have a seat and told him that they’d be right back. While he waited, they called 911.” Texarkana police officers Dacota Taylor and Dewey Fleming started talking to Smith when they got to the scene. When a hospital employee asked Smith to show her the drugs he wanted tested, police said “he casually reached into his pocket and pulled out a baggie that had 1.2 grams of methamphetamine in it.” Smith was arrested on the spot and booked into the Bi-State Jail for possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $7,500.

