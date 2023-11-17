How much does private school cost in Texas?

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 1:40 pm

AUSTIN – As the fight over education savings accounts rages on at the Texas Capitol, questions about tuition costs continue to bubble up in debates according to the Dallas Morning News. Lawmakers’ latest proposals suggest giving families between about $8,000 and $10,500. Any set amount is far from a done deal as legislators debate the voucherlike ESAs, which would provide public dollars for Texas families to use on private schools or other education-related expenses.

The House is expected to debate the fate of the legislation Friday. Some critics say the proposed amounts aren’t enough for many low- or middle-income families to access private schools. They note that ESAs will only help those who already have the means or are already enrolled in such campuses. But supporters of the school choice effort note that most private campuses offer scholarships or financial assistance to offset costs. So how much does it cost to attend private school in Texas?

The median tuition statewide was just over $9,800 during the 2021-22 school year, according to the Texas Private Schools Association. However, the tuition of those campuses that specialize in special education is higher, with the average cost being more than $19,000 in 2023-24, according to the site Private School Review. In the Dallas area, some school tuitions can run up to nearly $40,000. “If the voucher in this bill doesn’t serve poor kids and kids with disabilities, who is it meant to serve?” Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, asked during last week’s legislative hearing on an ESA proposal. Jennifer Carr Allmon, the executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, said at the hearing that the state has “lots of schools” where families could fully pay for tuition with the proposed ESA amounts. The bishop group oversees Catholic schools in the state. The average tuition in Catholic schools that serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade is $6,800, but the cost varies by region, Carr Allmon said. Texas has about 250 Catholic schools, and more than half of students enrolled are on financial aid, she added. Early this month, Gov. Greg Abbott launched another push for lawmakers “to complete their critical work to empower Texas parents” after previous attempts failed in the regular session and another special session. Abbott has made passing ESAs a priority.

