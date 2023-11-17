Today is Friday November 17, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 9:13 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
A Murder at the End of the World: What happens when a Gen Z detective takes on the case of a murder in a billionaire's Iceland retreat? Find out in the new limited series starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen.

Netflix
The Crown, Season 6 (Part 1): See the ultimately doomed relationship blossom between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed [dow-dee fai-uhd], played by Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla.

Rustin: Colman Domingo stars as the man who organized the 1963 March on Washington in the new film produced by former President Obama.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: The original, star-studded cast returns to voice their characters from the iconic 2010 movie in the new animated series.

Max
Julia, Season 2: Keep exploring the life of the legendary television chef Julia Childs. The first three episodes are available now.

Apple TV+
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Godzilla and the rest of the Titans are back in the new series starring Kurt Russell and his real-life son Wyatt, playing the same character over the decades. The first two episodes are now streaming.

Happy Streaming!

