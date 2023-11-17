Today is Friday November 17, 2023
New resolution filed to expel GOP Rep. George Santos from Congress

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2023 at 8:23 am
Tim Graham/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos is facing another resolution to expel him from Congress.

Republican Rep. Michael Guest, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, filed the resolution on Friday -- one day after his panel released an explosive report stating a monthslong probe of the New York congressman "revealed a complex web of unlawful activity involving Representative Santos' campaign, personal, and business finances."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



